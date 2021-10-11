CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anchorage, AK

Songwriting Workshops Build Strength and Resilience Through Music

By ACA Press Release
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

In a partnership with Cook Inlet Housing Authority and Anchorage Concert Association, Alaskan singer-songwriter Rosie Rush brings a series of songwriting workshops to The Nave. This program will focus on basic skills of writing songs and music, with each class focusing on different parts of the process such as the use of groove, harmony, melody, and lyric writing while creating a safe and welcoming environment. This workshop is open to anyone but geared towards young people new to the songwriting process, instruments aren’t necessary.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Entertainment
Local
Alaska Entertainment
The Hill

​​Islamic State claims credit for deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that left 47 people dead on Friday in southern Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Sunni extremist group said late Friday in a statement over social media that guards outside of the Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province had been shot and killed by two of its members, and that one explosive had erupted inside the mosque while the other was detonated at the mosque’s entrance, according to the AP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Jazz#Arts#Workshops Build Strength#Alaskan#Nave#The Church Of Love
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy