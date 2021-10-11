CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stocks Up Despite Disappointing U.S. Jobs Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Monday morning, even as the latest U.S. jobs report disappointed, the global energy crunch continues and central banks prepare to begin asset tapering. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.55% by 10:07 PM ET (2:07 AM GMT) and in Australia, the ASX 200...

investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Earnings Optimism Tempered by Inflation Concerns

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning, with investors balancing better-than-expected corporate earnings against the inflation risks that continue to plague the global economy. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.33% by 10:18 PM ET (2:18 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.77%. In Australia, the ASX...
investing.com

S&P 500 in Second-Weekly Win as Bulls Feast on Bullish Earnings, Data

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed higher for the week Friday, underpinned by data pointing to unexpected strength in the consumer, and another wave of better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1%, or 382 points, the Nasdaq climbed 0.5%. The Commerce Department...
Xi Jinping
Tsai Ing Wen
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
investing.com

S&P 500 Rallies as Surprise Consumer Strength Keeps Bulls Marching on

Investing.com – The S&P 500 jumped Friday, underpinned by data pointing to unexpected strength in the consumer, and another wave of better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1%, or 386 points, the Nasdaq climbed 0.5%. The Commerce Department said Friday that retail...
investing.com

Is China A Buy After A Year Of Troubles?

The once-bulletproof argument that investors could do no wrong by owning China stocks has suffered a reversal of fortunes in 2021. Cue up the contrarians, who are wondering if the correction in the country’s equity market this year, in sharp contrast with much of the rest of the world, hints at a buying opportunity.
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
investing.com

What The Disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls Report Means For The U.S. Dollar

The Nonfarm Payrolls report (NFP) is making a habit of missing its forecast by wide margins. September's NFPs were rolled out on Friday, revealing a meager 194,000 jobs added to the US economy last month. The NFP report wouldn't have been as disappointing if forecasts had not predicted 500,000 jobs...
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after the disappointing U.S. job report

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow added 1.2%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.1%. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on Friday after the U.S. released the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed that the country added only 194K jobs in September. The job report missed economists’ estimate of 500K in September and raised questions about the pace of the economic recovery.
Taylor Daily Press

Stock Market Appearance: Job growth in the United States is disappointing again

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) US job growth was disappointing again in September, benefiting only from the fall in the unemployment rate. Robopank market analyst Philip Marie concluded this on Friday. “The reported 4.8 per cent gives a distorted picture because fewer people seem to have indicated that they are unemployed because...
investing.com

Positive Week for Stocks Despite Another Big Jobs Miss

Remember that jobs report we’ve been waiting for all week? Well, it wasn’t very good. However, the major indices took it in stride with only slight declines on Friday, leaving us with positive returns for the whole week. And now we can get ready for earnings season. The Government Employment...
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Waver After Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures edged up after a disappointing monthly employment report showed the economic recovery remains uneven, boosting expectations that Federal Reserve monetary policy may remain supportive for longer. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.1% Friday, after wavering between small gains and losses. The broad index has risen...
International Business Times

European Stocks Steady Before US Jobs Report

European stock markets steadied Friday following strong gains the previous session, as traders awaited key US jobs data. The dollar was mixed against main rivals ahead of the monthly employment figures due later in the day. "This economic reading commands the most attention among investors and traders as the... data...
