Having been invited on many cruise ships over the course of the last 8 years, I was quite surprised to be invited on this massive and gorgeous ship, the Costa Smeralda. Not that I was surprised, but in the times of COVID, I wasn’t sure right away about leaving the United States for a fabulous trip to Spain, Mallorca, and Italy. How would you like to go to sleep in Barcelona and wake up in Rome? You can be exploring the ship to eating gelato in Sicily the next day! It is like magic and the Costa Smeralda Italian cruise ship can take you there. And remember, you only have to unpack once. Don’t you love that about cruising?

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO