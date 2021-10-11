CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs football game in weather delay

By Mitchel Summers
WIBW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Inclement weather is forcing a weather delay as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs were able to finish the first half of their game against the Bills and they went into the locker room trailing 24-13. Soon after heading to the...

www.wibw.com

Decider

‘Sunday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch The Chiefs vs. Bills Game Live

Live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football!. Can we interest anyone in an AFC Conference Championship rematch? Last season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Josh Allen and the Bills 38-24 to advance to the Super Bowl. Could tonight’s Sunday Night Football rematch be a potential preview of yet another playoff battle between these two teams? The Bills enter tonight’s game with a 3-1 record, defeating the Dolphins, Washington Football Team, and Texans after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. On the other side of the gridiron, Kansas City takes the field at 2-2, losing back-to-back games against the Ravens and Chargers before defeating the Eagles in Week 4. Who will exit Sunday Night Football with the W? Time will tell.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Bills vs Chiefs delayed with lightning in the area

No truth to reports that the Bills are catching lightning in a bottle. The Buffalo Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been delayed by weather. There is lightning in the area, but it’s mother nature and not Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense. We knew this was a possibility, so hopefully the team has a plan in place.
NFL
numberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Sunday Night (Bills at Chiefs)

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are 3.0-point home favorites over the Buffalo Bills in a game with a huge 56.5-point total. That makes the implied score 29.75-26.75. This should be awesome. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However,...
NFL
Buffalo News

Observations: Severe weather delay doesn't deter Bills in a statement win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hopefully you put on a pot of coffee Sunday night. The Buffalo Bills’ prime-time showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs dragged into Monday morning because of a weather delay at halftime. Lightning was followed by heavy rain, forcing the game to be stopped and sending fans scurrying to the concourses for cover.
NFL
