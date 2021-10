If we have learned anything this preseason, it’s that the Chicago Bulls are never losing a basketball game ever again. “We’re just eager to continue to get better honestly. You can’t look at the record. Preseason is preseason,” DeRozan told reproters after the Bulls 118-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. “For us, we’re still being hard on ourselves about a lot of mistakes that we make, and that’s a good mentality to have, especially now. We try to stay in the moment and figure out ways, how we continue to get better, every opportunity we get.”

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO