Native dancers perform at Dairy Center for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Three Indigenous dance groups shared pieces of their history and culture through their performances over the weekend at Boulder’s Dairy Arts Center. The dancing was part of the inaugural Indigenous Arts Market organized by the Dairy’s Creative Nations Center, which provides permanent space for Indigenous artists. The marketplace was one of many weekend offerings, both virtual and in person, to celebrate Boulder’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day. More events are planned Monday.www.dailycamera.com
