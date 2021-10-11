CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News homicide suspect found dead by suicide in North Carolina

By Nathan Crawford
 5 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect wanted in connection to an early Tuesday morning homicide in Newport News was found dead Friday afternoon in North Carolina.

Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Karlos Evan Andrews, was found dead after taking his own life in in Durham, North Carolina. He was wanted for the murder of 49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome.

According to police, Andrews opened fire at the Jackpot Hooka Lounge in the 15300 block of Warwick Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim died after being struck by gunfire.

Following the preliminary investigation, warrants were obtained on Andrews for 1st Degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of firearm by felon, and shooting firearm in public place.

At the time of the shooting, it was the 24th homicide this year in Newport News – which is seven more than this time last year.

Although Newport News police haven’t confirmed where Andrews was found, they say a body found in a car outside a Durham elementary school was related to the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

N,C.78
5d ago

it's a shame how people are doing it like they don't have any feelings at allTo shot someone in cold blood people like that does not belong in public. The way it sounds he didn't even know who he was shooting at because what I was just reading he just started shooting. Well he will not shooting anyone else but it's still people out in the world who will shoot people in a heartbeat. People needs to learn guns is to protect your home and your family. Not to go out and just start shooting

Billi Jean
5d ago

Another one bites the dust. Save taxpayers dollars 💵

