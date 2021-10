Bryan Danielson says he’s ready to show Minoru Suzuki what he’s learned in the ring since their first singles match in 2004. Billed as American Dragon, Danielson worked several tag team matches with Suzuki back in 2004 at NJPW events, teaming with each other and competing against each other, but Suzuki also defeated Danielson in a singles match at Day 11 of the NJPW Summer Struggle 2004 event on July 20 of that year. Now AEW has announced Danielson vs. Suzuki for Friday’s “The Buy In” pre-show before AEW Rampage in Miami, which will air on YouTube at 9pm ET.

