Julian Casablancas really wishes he had been in Arctic Monkeys

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Casablancas, like most music fans of a certain vintage, really would have loved to have been a member of Arctic Monkeys. The Strokes singer posted to Instagram on Sunday, October 11th, a perfect recreation of the Arctic Monkey’s 2006 album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not: Casablancas smoked a cigarette, eyes off to the right, looking pensive in thought, just as Chris McClure looked in the original album artwork.

thebrag.com

These are the bands our readers wish had made one more album

Music artists tread a fine line when it comes to making albums. Make too many, keep going too long, and your legacy is at risk; make too little, don’t keep going long enough, and you risk being forgotten to time. Sometimes there’s a band you just desperately wish had made...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Did this ’00s pop punk band predict 9/11 with their album cover?

In the early 2000s, pop punk reigned supreme with a tenacious force. Sum-41 spun their metal-inflicted jams of growing pains, whilst New Found Glory brought mosh-core to the mainstream with pummeling riffs and the catchiest choruses imaginable. blink-182 were the undisputed kings of the radio and Simple Plan oozed with high-school love-sickness that still to this day has the ability to induce a spontaneous acne breakout.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

A huge Aussie collaboration between The Kid LAROI and Tame Impala seems to be in the works

The Kid LAROI teased a potentially huge collaboration with Tame Impala on Instagram overnight, posting pictures of the pair in a studio together. Kevin Parker really loves a collaboration or two. After the Motown legend Diana Ross sensationally revealed that she was working with the Tame Impala frontman on new music, it now seems like Parker is planning an Aussie powerhouse linkup with The Kid LAROI, as per NME.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Get To Know James Ivy, the Korean-American artist evoking ’90s nostalgia

Korean-American artist James Ivy is making waves in the music industry thanks to his unique blend of pop, electronic and punk rock. After a string of critically acclaimed singles over the last few years, Ivy performed a breakthrough set at Secret Sky Virtual Festival earlier this year. Showing no signs...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Vera Blue unveils 80s-inspired anthem ‘Temper’

Vera Blue returns with ‘Temper,’ her first new single of the year. The 80s-pop indebted track is sexy, and fizzling with a sugary euphoria, making for one of the god damn catchiest pop songs to come out of the country this year. “I don’t know whether it’s made up, but...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Adele compares songs on new album ’30’ to Elton John, Carpenters and Goldfrapp

Adele has revealed what fans can expect from her new album 30, saying that its songs sound like Elton John, Carpenters and Goldfrapp. During an interview on BBC Radio 2 (via NME), Adele explained that she considered three possible options for her first single before settling on the newly-released ‘Easy On Me’.
MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Soz Moz, Johnny Marr says “Isaac Brock is the greatest lyricist I’ve ever worked with”

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has weighed in on who he believes to be the greatest lyricist he has ever worked with, and it’s a whitewash for Morrissey. In a new interview with Stereogum, Johnny Marr proclaimed that the best lyricist he has worked with is Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock, “I’ve seen him write an amazing song, and then make it better, and then make it better again,” he said.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The best social media reactions to the stunning return of Adele

Adele is back, baby, and holy hell did she come back in a big way. The pop megastar debuted the music video for ‘Easy On Me’, her first single in a far-too-long five years. You’ll play it once, you’ll play it twice, you’ll probably play it well into double digits...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Dave Grohl reveals ‘hearing music hurt’ after death of Kurt Cobain

Dave Grohl has opened up about how he coped with the death of Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain, saying that “hearing music hurt”. During an appearance on BBC Radio (via Ultimate Guitar), Grohl was asked about how he dealt with revisiting the tragedy while writing his new book, The Storyteller. “There...
MUSIC
Variety

Duran Duran at 40: Nick Rhodes Reflects on Group’s Evolving Fanbase, ‘Under the Volcano’ Doc, New Album ‘Future Past’

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the eponymous debut release of Duran Duran, with the iconic group also dropping its 15th studio album, “Future Past,” on Oct. 22. The aptly titled collection is referential of Duran Duran’s signature sounds, teased out by producer-of-the-moment Erol Alkan. Italian disco and EDM composer Giorgio Moroder lends a hand on a couple of songs, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon brings his inventiveness to the mix. Featured guests on the album include Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll and Japanese band Chai. Duran Duran co-founder and resident tech visionary/image consultant Nick Rhodes talks then and now with Variety. What are your thoughts about “Duran Duran” and...
MUSIC
