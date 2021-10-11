“I Don’t’ Know Exactly What the Plan Is”: Kevin Durant opens up about Kyrie Irving’s Return to the Brooklyn Nets team
After Kyrie Irving decided to put his Covid-19 vaccine on a hold out, the ankletaker has received plethora of criticism towards his stand. Even Steve Nash went onto suggest that the Brooklyn Nets team has been planning accordingly, keeping in mind that Irving can be missing significant number of home games in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Moreover, now marquee player Kevin Durant has opened up upon his teammates return to the team amid the controversy.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0