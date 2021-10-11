CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Bills Week 5

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It has been a forgettable first half of play from the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills, losing 24-13 as they go into the locker room for halftime.

The home team has continued to shoot themselves in the foot with penalties and poor defensive play. They’re struggling to put together consistent drives offensively and the defense is giving up huge chunk plays on every down and distance. With Buffalo set to receive the second-half kickoff, someone needs to step up and make a play on defense or special teams if Kansas City is to get back into this one.

Here are our biggest takeaways from the first half of the Chiefs’ Sunday night game vs. the Bills:

Penalties costing Chiefs in every phase of the game

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s like June 14th, it’s flag day.”

That’s what NBC broadcaster Al Michael’s had to say right after the beginning of the second quarter and he wasn’t wrong. There have been a ton of flags for both teams so far, with the Chiefs having penalties and mistakes in virtually every phase of the game. The defense didn’t get called for a penalty, but that’s probably just because they’re horrendously bad without the penalties. Kansas City had 6 penalties for 40 yards, while Buffalo has 5 penalties for 42 yards.

When you’re playing good football teams, you’re not going to win many games when you keep shooting yourselves in the foot. These are mental mistakes like holding, false starts and offsides, which are entirely unnecessary. Many of them had no impact on the play whatsoever.

The Chiefs need to clean it up in the second half and moving forward if they’re going to get back to winning.

Josh Gordon already has chemistry with Patrick Mahomes

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is known for extending plays, improvising and finding open receivers down the field. Some of his favorite targets on those types of plays include Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Demarcus Robinson. Well, after the first quarter you can add Josh Gordon to that list too.

Gordon’s first reception as a Chief was on a scramble drill and he did exactly what Mahomes needed him to do. Check it out:

Mahomes put the ball where only Gordon can go up and get it on third-and-long. Sure enough, Gordon notches the catch and converts. This is only the beginning of what should be a strong relationship between receiver and quarterback.

It's time for the Chiefs to replace Daniel Sorensen

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The defense hasn’t been good this season. It also hasn’t been good during the first half of this game. While there are many issues to work out, there’s one thing that is abundantly clear: The Chiefs need to replace Daniel Sorensen.

The veteran defensive back had two glaring blown coverages in the first half. I’ll even give Sorensen the first one because he never should have been matched up in 1-on-1 coverage with Stefon Diggs. On the second one, it looked like he gave up on the play and let his man run right by him. He could’ve felt he had help over the top and another defensive back was in the area, but it doesn’t excuse him letting up big play after big play.

It’s one thing to give way for veterans who know the system when they perform, but when they don’t, you need to give younger players a chance. Juan Thornhill was out there for a few snaps, but they need to get Armani Watts involved too at this point.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

