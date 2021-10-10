CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has a "Wanna get away?" first half against Bills

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuRfz_0cNIbXpo00

The Chiefs knew what was coming, and they have been unable to stop it so far. “It,” of course, being the Bills’ passing offense in the first half of their Sunday night tussle. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed seven of 14 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in the first half, and were it not for a few easy drops from his running backs, things could have been even worse for a Chiefs pass defense that has been getting torched all season.

In that first half, the primary issue was safety Daniel Sorensen, a smart, impactful player when he’s asked to roam at the short and intermediate levels. What he’s not built to do is to cover deep, and the Bills took advantage of this schism on their two biggest plays in the first half. First, there was this 61-yard completion to receiver Stefon Diggs with 4:56 left in the first half in which Sorensen was, for whatever reason, assigned to take Diggs up the chute.

The results were less than optimal for the home team.

Sorensen managed to recover to make the tackle and prevent a touchdown, but this coverage was broken before the ball was snapped.

Then, with 1:26 left in the first half, there was this 53-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. Here, Sorensen had Knox through the route — it was a single-high coverage in which a pre-snap two-deep look switched, as safety Juan Thornhill spun to the deep third, and safety Tyrann Mathieu was spying Allen, who’s always a running threat. That left Sorensen as the sole gatekeeper, which… well, you know how that song goes.

Mathieu may need a hug at halftime.

Leading up to the game, Sorensen was quite aware of the communication and schematic issues plaguing the defending AFC champs on that side of the ball.

“Hey, that’s what we’re out here to do,” Sorensen said on Wednesday. “We’re going to go out here today and tomorrow and Friday and put in work and hammer away at it. Each week you expect to improve and that’s what we talk about is chase improvement. So, we’ll identify areas that we need to get better at, and there’s lots of them honestly, and we’ll just keep chipping away at it like we always do and then continue to improve week in and week out.”

The thing is, Sorensen isn’t a great deep coverage guy. Never has been. He’s a good box defender. So, when you’re pointing fingers here, perhaps direct your ire at defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who keeps putting Sorensen in these situations.

Comments / 2

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
chiefscrowd.com

Steve Spagnuolo on Daniel Sorensen: Defensive struggles not about one guy

The Chiefs are allowing more yards per play than any defense in league history and one of the players who has been criticized the most for the unit’s shortcomings is safety Daniel Sorensen. Sorensen has missed tackles and blown coverages over the first five weeks of the regular season, which has led to calls for [more]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Chiefs#American Football#Sethwalder#Mathieu Era#Nfl Dougfarrar
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy