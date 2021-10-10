CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase wants Joe Burrow to slide more to avoid big hits

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cza4Y_0cNIbWx500

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase — likely along with all of the team’s fans — would love to see some more sliding from star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow needed to visit the blue medical tent during Sunday’s loss to Green Bay after a vicious hit and after the game went to a local hospital for precautionary reasons with a throat injury.

Count Chase among those who want to see No. 9 cool it with putting his body at some much risk, like the head-first dive after a rush that he suffered the injury on early in the game.

“He did it late in the game, right? Yeah, he knows how to slide. He’s just hard headed,” Chase said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I told him don’t scare me like that again. I told him, ‘Slide. You need to start sliding.'”

ESPN’s Ben Baby had more:

The effort from Burrow is admirable, of course. We know he’s like this. But it’s also only Week 5 of a 17-game season and Burrow only made it into 10 games last year before getting hurt, so he might want to take some of Chase’s comments to heart.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Hit On Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon. Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Bengals have themselves a leader in Joe Burrow

Listen up, Bengals fans. When all is said and done, this Burrow guy may end up being alright. The second-year quarterback is no David Klingler, Jeff Blake, or Akili Smith — and that’s a good thing. Cincinnati fans have long sought a savior with a canon for an arm, and their team seems to have found one in Burrow, who’s showing the type of leadership not seen in the Cincy metropolitan area since Bob Huggins paced the sidelines at UC.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow taken to hospital with throat injury

Joe Burrow suffered a potentially significant injury at some point during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Burrow was taken to a local hospital shortly after Cincinnati’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers, according to a team spokesperson. The quarterback needed treatment for a throat contusion. Bengals rookie Ja’Marr...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow takes scary hit vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals had a brief injury scare after watching Joe Burrow take a brutal hit against the Green Bay Packers. Late in the second quarter with Cincinnati facing a 3rd and 12, Burrow attempted to scramble for the first down but took a huge hit just short of the marker, then stayed down on the field for about a minute. He managed to get hit low toward the knee and high on the helmet, which could have been a helmet-to-helmet penalty but wasn’t called.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Hit On Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals fans had to hold their breath when quarterback Joe Burrow took a monster hit while trying to scramble for a first down in the second quarter of today’s game. Burrow got crushed by multiple Packers on the play. As he hit the ground, the second-year signal caller’s head...
NFL
The Spun

More Details Emerge From Joe Burrow’s Hospital Visit

More details have emerged on Joe Burrow’s gruesome throat injury he suffered against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Burrow was taken to the hospital because of a throat contusion following the Bengals’ crushing overtime loss to the Packers. “Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to a local hospital...
NFL
chatsports.com

Joe Burrow headlines PFF’s Team of the Week

The honors just keep rolling in. This time it is Pro Football Focus, which selected Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow as quarterback of its PFF Team of the Week after Week 4 of the NFL season. PFF also decided that Burrow’s 31-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah that pulled Cincinnati...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marr#American Football#Bengals Com#Espn#Bengals Wr Ja Marr Chase
FanSided

Joe Burrow taken to hospital following loss to Packers

After a gut-wrenching loss to the Packers in overtime, Cincinnati Bengals fans got concerning news, as it was reported that Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital for a possible throat contusion. Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com was the first to report the news. Burrow had a rough hit in the...
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Joe Burrow named AFC Player of the Week

BENGALS QB JOE BURROW, BILLS LB TREMAINE EDMUNDS & COLTS P RIGOBERTO SANCHEZ NAMED AFC PLAYERS OF WEEK 4. Quarterback JOE BURROW of the Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker TREMAINE EDMUNDS of the Buffalo Bills and punter RIGOBERTO SANCHEZ of the Indianapolis Colts are the AFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played in Week 4 (September 30, October 3-4).
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Joe Burrow sends strong message to teammates ahead of big Packers matchup

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow wants to make sure his squad goes into their huge matchup against the Green Bay Packers with the right mentality. The Bengals are sitting at the top of the AFC North Division after two huge back-to-back wins but according to their signal-caller, he’s still not satisfied with how his team has been performing – especially with how they start games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Video: Bengals QB Joe Burrow comes back into game after crushing hit, throws 70-yard TD to Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took an absolutely brutal hit in the first half of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and the youngster stayed down on the field for a bit after the play. However, Burrow was able to jog off the field under his own power and wound up returning to the game after a visit to the medical tent. The Bengals quarterback then immediately hit Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
NFL
247Sports

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers encourages Bengals QB Joe Burrow to slide more

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently in the 17th year of his NFL career and has learned plenty about the game along the way. One of the biggest things he has learned about playing the position is knowing when to slide and when to keep running when taking off with the ball. That is the advice he gave to second-year Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after the two battled it out last weekend.
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Burrow is on “voice rest” this week

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital last Sunday because he was having trouble speaking after an overtime loss to the Packers and needed to be evaluated for a throat contusion. Burrow was released from the hospital after his throat checked out fine, but he’s not exactly 100...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy