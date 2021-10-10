CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why was Texans DT Maliek Collins called for roughing the passer against the Patriots?

Mark Lane
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans held the New England Patriots to a third-and-18 from their own 29-yard line. Mac Jones threw an incomplete pass intended for receiver N’Keal Harry that safety Justin Reid almost picked off.

However, defensive tackle Maliek Collins was hit with a roughing the passer penalty, an automatic first down. The drive continued for New England, and Jones led the Patriots 11 plays later to a game-winning 21-yard Nick Folk field goal.

The emphasis appeared to be on Collins’ incidental collision with Jones’ helmet up top, which drew criticism. However, coach David Culley after the game relayed what the officials told him as to why they threw the flag.

“I think it was one of those things where it was one of those penalties that it could have went where we didn’t make the call,” said Culley. “But he ended up making the call. And I think he made the call because Maliek was going down on the guy’s knees, the reason why the call got called. It wasn’t a roughing from a standpoint of him roughing him.”

Culley said that the call was late and that he didn’t agree with the decision from referee Scott Novak’s crew.

Said Culley: “He told us, once he went down on his knees after the play, he was down on his knees because it was called late. It wasn’t called right away.”

The Patriots beat the Texans 25-22, relegating Houston to 1-4 on the season and extending their losing streak to four games.

