SEC Approves Volt Bitcoin ETF: The Closest You Can Get To Buying A Bitcoin ETF
In a first, the SEC or the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Volt Bitcoin ETF or Exchange Traded Fund, which is a fund that does not invest directly in cryptocurrencies and instead, invests in stocks that have exposure to them. This is a milestone for cryptocurrency trading in the United States, coming as it does against the backdrop of a growing clamor from investors in Bitcoin and other similar crypto assets, for more recognition in the mainstream trading system.www.ibtimes.com
