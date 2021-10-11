CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Approves Volt Bitcoin ETF: The Closest You Can Get To Buying A Bitcoin ETF

By Ram Susarla
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a first, the SEC or the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Volt Bitcoin ETF or Exchange Traded Fund, which is a fund that does not invest directly in cryptocurrencies and instead, invests in stocks that have exposure to them. This is a milestone for cryptocurrency trading in the United States, coming as it does against the backdrop of a growing clamor from investors in Bitcoin and other similar crypto assets, for more recognition in the mainstream trading system.

