CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Ohio State climbs a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll after victory over Maryland

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0explV_0cNIbRXS00

The Ohio State football team looked absolutely dominant against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, continuing the marked improvement we’ve seen from the first few weeks of the season. And we’re not the only ones that think so.

We’ve already seen the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll in which Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 6. And it looks to be the same for the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Upon the latest release, OSU moved up one spot and sits behind Georgia (1), Iowa (2), Cincinnati (3), Oklahoma (4) and Alabama (5). Rounding out the top 10 below the Buckeyes are Penn State (7), Michigan (8), Oregon (9) and Michigan State (10).

But what does the rest of the Top 25 looked like from the Associated Press?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Maryland Football
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Ap Top 25#American Football#Ap#The Maryland Terrapins#Osu#Buckeyes#Penn State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 5

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings. Others Receiving Votes. Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

Fans Questioning Kirk Ferentz’s Odd Decision At End Of Game vs. Penn State

Iowa took care of business this Saturday against Penn State to improve to 6-0 on the season, but the final minutes of the game were certainly controversial. After intercepting a pass from Penn State backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson with a little over two minutes remaining, Iowa decided to run the football once and take a knee twice. The only problem with that decision was the fact that Penn State would get the ball back down 23-20 with 39 seconds on the clock.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
voiceofmotown.com

ANOTHER Mountaineer Leaves the Team Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former three star prospect Eddie Watkins has decided to leave West Virginia University and has officially entered the transfer portal. Watkins, a defensive end originally from Evergreen, Alabama, has played sparingly this season for the Mountaineers, totaling one tackle and one tackle. Watkins, a redshirt freshman, will have four full seasons of eligibility remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy