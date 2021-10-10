Ohio State climbs a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll after victory over Maryland

The Ohio State football team looked absolutely dominant against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, continuing the marked improvement we’ve seen from the first few weeks of the season. And we’re not the only ones that think so.

We’ve already seen the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll in which Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 6. And it looks to be the same for the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Upon the latest release, OSU moved up one spot and sits behind Georgia (1), Iowa (2), Cincinnati (3), Oklahoma (4) and Alabama (5). Rounding out the top 10 below the Buckeyes are Penn State (7), Michigan (8), Oregon (9) and Michigan State (10).

But what does the rest of the Top 25 looked like from the Associated Press?