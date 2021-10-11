Joan Collins Goes off About 'Cancel Culture'
Joan Collins has plenty of tea to spill as she promotes her new memoir, My Unapologetic Diaries. In a new interview this weekend, Collins said she has had enough of "cancel culture" and said people cannot speak their minds without fear of being "canceled." She also isn't interested in hearing any more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but would like to see more Piers Morgan, who was fired from Good Morning Britain over his comments about Markle.popculture.com
