Joan Collins Goes off About 'Cancel Culture'

By Daniel S. Levine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Collins has plenty of tea to spill as she promotes her new memoir, My Unapologetic Diaries. In a new interview this weekend, Collins said she has had enough of "cancel culture" and said people cannot speak their minds without fear of being "canceled." She also isn't interested in hearing any more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but would like to see more Piers Morgan, who was fired from Good Morning Britain over his comments about Markle.

Joan Collins Bashes Kardashians Over Plastic Surgery

Dynasty star Joan Collins' new book includes a blistering passage on the Kardashian-Jenner family, taking them to task for plastic surgery. She also called out her former Dynasty co-star Linda Evans and other celebrities who go under the knife. The comments appear in My Unapologetic Diaries, which will be available on Oct. 14.
Joan Collins claims the Kardashians have undergone ‘an awful lot of’ cosmetic surgery

Joan Collins has something to say about the Kardashian sisters! The legendary star claims the famous family have undergone “an awful lot of surgery.”. The 88-year-old actress who is best known for her iconic role in Dynasty, is giving fans some of her uncensored thoughts in her new memoir My Unapologetic Diaries, including secrets from her former co-stars and what she thinks about some of the most well-known Hollywood stars.
Everything you need to know about Joan Collins: age, children, net worth and more

Joan Collins is an iconic actress who is known for a number of high-profile roles, not least as Alexis Colby in the nighttime soap Dynasty, a role she inhabited for ten years. But what do you know about Joan's life away from the cameras? From her five marriages to her incredible fortune, keep reading for everything you need to know about her below…
Sharon Osbourne Lashes Out At The Talk

Sharon Osbourne is, again, speaking out about her exit from CBS' "The Talk." Osbourne exited the daytime talk show in March after getting into a heated argument over racial issues with co-host Sheryl Underwood. During the March 10 episode, Osbourne spoke about being labeled a racist after she had defended her friend Piers Morgan over disparaging comments he made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, per Vulture. Underwood attempted to have a conversation with Osbourne about racist behaviors when Osbourne lashed out at her on air.
Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
Joan Collins fires back at Churchill criticism 'We'd all be walking around with swastikas'

Piers Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain.In a new interview, the screen legend admitted if it hadn't been for the former Prime Minister, the UK would be run by the Nazis."[I] hate the way they are disavowing Churchill, who saved us, saved us from the Nazis," she said."I was too young at the time to realise, but they were on our doorstep."Joan retorted: "If it hadn’t been for Churchill, we would all be walking around with swastikas!"Reverting her attention to Piers, she has joined calls for him to be brought back to breakfast telly.After storming off-set then subsequently exiting the show in March earlier this year, the outspoken presenter made headlines across the country.It comes after over 50,000 people complained to TV regulator.
Departing 'Today Show' Star Is Reportedly out to Rescue 'The Talk' in Wake of Sharon Osbourne Exit

Today Show journalist Natalie Morales announced plans to leave NBC News on Friday, which immediately led to speculation about her future. Sources told The Daily Mail Friday that Morales is heading to CBS' daytime talk show The Talk, which has undergone seismic changes in recent months. Sharon Osbourne was fired from the show in March, then Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth both announced they were leaving before Season 12 started in September. Osbourne and Inaba were replaced by Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, respectively.
Cancel Culture is NO Laughing Matter

Comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special, “The Closer,” is making the rounds but not for its hilarity. No, its high ratings can be attributed to the venom that it has elicited from the mainstream press and social media. Nothing piques curiosity more than public outrage, after all. There’s no doubt,...
Prince William Allegedly Bullied Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Until She Quit Royal Family, New Book Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton's attitude towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was reportedly one of the reasons why the Sussexes decided to quit The Firm. "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" author Andrew Morton released six new chapters to add to his 2018 book about the Duchess of Sussex. And one of the chapters sheds light on the Cambridges' alleged feud with Prince Harry and Markle.
Dame Joan Collins 'couldn't bear' not having younger husband

Dame Joan Collins “couldn’t bear” to be married to a man her “own age”. The 88-year-old actress tied the knot with her fifth husband, 56-year-old Percy Gibson, in 2002 and she “can’t imagine” life without him by her side. She said: “He’s the best, I can’t imagine life without him....
Joan Collins addresses awkward moment Raquel Welch asked for a 'part' in OJ Simpson book

Good Morning Britain, before revealing that she speaks about the gaff in her new memoir, My Unapologetic Diaries.Speaking about her new book, the Dynasty actress revealed she had doubts over whether it would ever be published.She said: "I never thought that it would be published because there are a few naughty things in it."Going into detail to GMB hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, The Stud star opened up about a very awkward moment with fellow Hollywood actress Raquel.Joan said: "For example, I meet Raquel Welch and I'm with Dominick Dunne who was at the OJ trial and he says, 'I'm writing a book about the OJ trial'."And Raquel, who I'm sitting next to at a party, says, 'Oh, is there a part for me?'"Richard and Susanna fell about.
Oprah Just Revealed That She Only Has 3 Close Friends

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most famous people in the world, and she obviously has a lot of celebrity connections. But there are only a handful of people in her inner circle. While appearing on Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space With Hoda Kotb, Winfrey said that she only has three friends in her life who she considers close. Fans certainly know that one of those people is Gayle King, Winfrey's longtime buddy, but there are two other people with whom she has deep connections. Read on to find out who they are and what makes their relationships so special.
Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
Melinda Gates Joins Gorgeous Daughter Jennifer, 25, Before Her Weekend Wedding In NYC

Melinda Gates and her daughter Jennifer were spotted dressed to impress while arriving at Manhattan’s iconic Plaza Hotel on Wednesday. Melinda Gates, 57, is by her daughter Jennifer Gates‘ side just days before she gets hitched. The doting mom was photographed walking with the 25-year-old beauty, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Gates, 65, outside of the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Oct. 13. She wore a stylish pink sleeveless mini dress with a matching wrap and heels while the bride-to-be wore a short-sleeved long white lace dress and heels. Check out the pics HERE!
