ORCHARD PARK – Josh Allen said Wednesday that he wasn’t even aware that the Buffalo Bills were playing the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Now, we all know that’s a straight up lie because even in the one-game-at-a-time cliché world that NFL players and coaches live in, you know as well as I that Allen and the Bills had that Chiefs game circled on their calendars the moment the NFL schedule was released.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO