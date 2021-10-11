CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil settles up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

By Brijesh Patel
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China.

Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was $84.60, its highest since October 2018.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52, after touching its highest since late 2014 at $82.18.

The pace of economic recovery from the pandemic has supercharged energy demand at a time when oil output has slowed due to cutbacks from producing nations during the pandemic, focus on dividends by oil companies and pressure on governments to transition to cleaner energy.

A U.S. administration official on Monday said the White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more" and they are closely monitoring the cost of oil and gasoline.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, have held back from boosting supply even as prices have risen. In July, the group agreed to boost output by 400,000 bpd to restore the 5.8 million bpd in supply curbs left from its 2020 deal to cut production in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOcyZ_0cNIbO8V00
Pipelines run to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Power prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, driven by widespread energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States. Soaring natural gas prices have encouraged power generators to switch to oil.

"Everything is very much focused on the lack of supply returning at a time when demand appears to be roaring back," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler.

"There's the added dimension relating to the potential for fuel switching given global natural gas prices are so high, so it's been a combination of factors here that are just continuing to propel (oil higher)."

Analysts have estimated that switching from natural gas to oil could boost crude demand by anywhere from 250,000 to 750,000 barrels per day.

In India, some states are experiencing electricity blackouts because of coal shortages. The Chinese government ordered miners to ramp up coal production as power prices surged.

"In broad terms, we have very strong demand for energy around Asia, Europe ahead of the upcoming heavy usage cycle. Oil prices likely to continue to advance here in the near term," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

U.S. wholesale prices see record increase over 12 months

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Brent Oil#Bengaluru#The White House#Kpler
OilPrice.com

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

Drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. shale patch hit November 2017 levels in July of this year, suggesting the industry desperately needs to start drilling. While U.S. shale companies have been eager to please investors by cutting costs and returning money to shareholders, these companies now need to drill to maintain production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices rise, as Saudis dismiss supply concerns as demand grows

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday after top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply and the International Energy Agency said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil among power generators. The market largely shrugged off an unexpectedly large...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Texas Monthly

Feasting on the Oil Glut

This story is from Texas Monthly’s archives. We have left it as it was originally published, without updating, to maintain a clear historical record. It was the next to last Friday before Christmas, and Vin Boemio was on the spot. He was sitting in his domain—the oil trading room of Bomar Oil, on the thirteenth floor of a high rise in midtown Manhattan. Outside, throngs of holiday shoppers were enjoying the unseasonably warm weather. But inside the Bomar trading room, the atmosphere was chilly. Boemio was trying to decide what position to take in the spot market. All morning long he and his two-man staff had been embroiled in a debate over the future of world oil prices.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Less than two years ago, the U.S. was the new major swing producer in global oil markets, but the pandemic has upended its status. Despite rising costs and the increasing influence of OPEC+ producers, the United States remains a country with the substantial potential to return to swing-producer status. Less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Goldman Sachs says oil prices could be higher for much longer

Oil prices could stay at higher levels in the years to come as demand rebounds while supply remains tight, said Damien Courvalin of Goldman Sachs. "This is not a transient winter shock like it could be for gas. This is actually the beginning of a material repricing higher for oil," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil up on Global Demand Estimates, But U.S. Stockpiles Still Grow

Investing.com - Oil prices resumed their upward trajectory on Thursday as market bulls rejoiced over the latest upgrade to global demand estimates while casting aside a third straight weekly build in U.S. crude stocks. U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 6.09 million barrels in the week to October 8, following through...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
CNN

The global supply chain nightmare is about to get worse

(CNN) — Computer chip shortages. Epic port congestion. And a serious lack of truck drivers. The world's delicate supply chains are under extreme stress. The supply chain nightmare is jacking up prices for consumers and slowing the global economic recovery. Unfortunately, Moody's Analytics warns supply chain disruptions "will get worse before they get better."
INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Global gas crisis spilling over into oil markets, IEA says

Shortages of natural gas in Europe and Asia are boosting demand for oil, deepening what was already a sizable supply deficit in crude markets, the International Energy Agency said. Crude has surged above $80 a barrel, the highest in three years, as traders anticipated that record gas prices would stimulate...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy