Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, featuring a number of amazing matchups. Prior to the season, the most eye-popping matchup would likely have been the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills. However, after a slow start to the season for the Chiefs, as well as surprisingly strong starts for other teams, there are a few other matchups that grab the eye. One of these is the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Cleveland Browns. With both teams sitting at 3-1, this game could potentially have major playoff indications.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO