ExZeus: The Complete Collection
If you enjoy rail shooters like Sega's classic Space Harrier then I have a nifty compilation for you featuring a couple of ExZeus games. Back in 2007, a highly underrated rail shooter called Counter Force released for Wii. I still own a copy yet I don't even remember where I got it from; probably a bargain bin somewhere. However, it's a very fun game and little did I know at the time, it's actually a port of a 2003 arcade game called ExZeus. Well, it's now back and it brought a friend along for a double pack of arcade shooting mayhem.videochums.com
Comments / 0