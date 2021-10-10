ExZeus: The Complete Collection

Phoenix Point is now available for console with oodles of DLC so gear up and get ready to fight alien mutants in one epic campaign. It's strange to say but Phoenix Point is a surprisingly relatable game for the times we live in as it takes place after a virus is let loose which was held in permafrost that presumably melted due to climate change. This virus then mutates all life that it comes into contact with; even creating giant enemy crabs along the way. The nifty thing is that the contaminating mist of this virus is shown on the world map via ever-expanding zones which acts as a driving force to play as efficiently as possible. Meanwhile, humankind has mostly died out and the remaining folks reside in havens that are controlled by various competing factions because people are stupid so of course they are. All of this comes together to make a compelling and sometimes frightening game world, especially considering how genuinely it's portrayed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO