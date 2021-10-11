CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

NCS: Kyle Larson punches ticket into Round of 8 with win at Charlotte Roval

By Matthew Jackson
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyle Larson won his seventh win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with his win on Sunday in the Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson faced issues early in the race when his car suffered electrical issues that forced the team to change the battery and the alternator belt.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek Two Steps to Texas Win Featured

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs continued at Texas Motor Speedway today, as the Round of 8 kicked off. Surprisingly, none of the 8 drivers fighting for the championship title claimed the win at Texas. Instead, John Hunter Nemechek stole the checkered flag at the end of the 200-lap event. The victory marks Nemechek’s second career Xfinity Series win.
TEXAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Joe Gibbs Racing Renews Partnership With Interstate Batteries

As one of the longest running sponsorships in professional sports, Interstate Batteries will continue its on-going partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in a multi-year renewal agreement. Under the new agreement, Interstate Batteries will continue to serve as the official battery of Joe Gibbs Racing and as the primary sponsor...
ECONOMY
Speedway Digest

Force dominates Friday at the FallNationals

Brittany Force made the quickest run in track history at Bristol Dragway on Friday, powering to the provisional No. 1 spot in Top Fuel at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also the provisional No. 1 qualifiers at the 18th of 20 races during the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season and the fifth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Denny Hamlin – No. 11 CRAFTSMAN Toyota Camry Preview – Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

DENNY HAMLIN AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Denny Hamlin will make his 31st-career NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday as the Round of 8 kicks off in the NASCAR Playoffs. Hamlin approaches the weekend with three previous wins at the 1.5-mile track. Hamlin is currently the only driver to have finished every playoff race in the top nine and looks to continue his streak of winning the first playoff race of each round (Darlington and Las Vegas). Hamlin currently sets seven points above the cutoff line as he enters the Round of 8.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek Returning to KBM in 2022

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that John Hunter Nemechek will return to drive the No. 4 Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series full time in 2022. The organization also announced that Eric Phillips, the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, will once again call the shots atop the pit box for Nemechek and the No. 4 team next season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 from the 32nd position at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Joey Logano
Speedway Digest

Hill Looks to Match Career-Best Xfinity Finish in Final Start of 2021

Back in the Wheelhouse … Austin Hill wraps up HRE’s six-race NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Supra has made his last two NXS starts on road courses but returns to his wheelhouse on a 1.5-mile speedway in “No Limits, Texas”. Hill captured his best-career NXS finish at a 1.5-mile venue last season at Kansas Speedway with a fifth-place finish and has scored 11 consecutive top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Winston, Ga. native and crew chief Dave McCarty look to close out HRE’s NXS schedule on a high note and capture the team’s third top-10 finish this season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

Get ready for a Texas-sized NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs point standings have re-set and the eight drivers advancing to the Round of 8 have had a sort of mental re-set as well with their season hopes now turning to Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance

• While Riley Herbst is out of the championship picture, there is still one big goal he aims to achieve during the final four NASCAR Xfinity Series races of 2021. A mechanical issue last Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval prevented Herbst from advancing to the Round of 8, but the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) seeks personal advancement by securing his first career Xfinity Series win. That drive starts anew this Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Texas is a 1.5-mile oval and one of the many intermediate tracks on the Xfinity Series calendar. Herbst has shown strength on intermediates, most notably with a pair of runner-up finishes – March 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta. He has finished among the top-15 in 25 of his 38 starts on intermediate-style tracks.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncs#Nascar Cup Series#Round Of 8#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Nbc Sports
Speedway Digest

Surprise TRG Lineup for Indy 8-Hour

The Racers Group fields TWO solid entries at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for SprintX. Derek DeBoer and Spencer Pumpelly double down on their SprintX podium assault in TRG’s #66 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, while Dr. Jim Rappaport introduces teammate, Todd Hetherington, to the Brickyard in patriotic TRG #17. A Porsche Club veteran, Todd will be driving together with the team in all of 2022 and this will be a fantastic Indy introduction for him.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Harvick’s Playoff Road Ends at Roval

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-25):. ● Kevin Harvick started seventh and finished 10th, earning one bonus point. ● Made scheduled, green flag pit...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

No. 10 Smithfield/Walk-On's Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Texas Advance

● In 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Aric Almirola has five top-10 finishes, one top-five, one pole, and has led 101 laps at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval in Fort Worth. Almirola finished runner-up there Nov. 3, 2019, behind teammate Kevin Harvick, who was vying for a championship. Earlier this year, Texas hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race, where Almirola pointed his way in by winning the All-Star Open. He finished eighth.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Tony Stewart Racing To Join NHRA in 2022 with Two Fulltime Entries

After more than four decades of racing around in circles, Tony Stewart has embarked on a straight and narrow path, albeit at more than 300 mph. The championship-winning racecar driver who has successfully transitioned to being a championship-winning team owner is joining the NHRA in 2022. His eponymous team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), will field two fulltime entries – one in Top Fuel for nine-time event winner Leah Pruett and one in Funny Car for 39-time event winner Matt Hagan.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Three Takeaways from Michelin GT Challenge At VIR

VIRginia International Raceway provided the perfect backdrop for thrills, spills and twists of fate throughout all four IMSA series that competed over the weekend. There were plenty of highlights, heartaches and what-ifs to go around. Here are three takeaways from the weekend:. Three’s Company: Drivers are fond of saying it...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy