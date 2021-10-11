CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Tulsa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 935 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Drumright to 4 miles northeast of Castle to 5 miles north of Wewoka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Okmulgee Bristow... Okemah Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Okfuskee Glenpool... Henryetta Kiefer... Morris Beggs... Mounds Kellyville... Weleetka Dewar... Schulter This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 213 and 253. Interstate 44 between mile markers 187 and 229. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

