Severe Weather Statement issued for Keweenaw by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 22:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:46:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keweenaw THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KEWEENAW COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Additional thunderstorms will move across the eastern half of Isle Royale, but they are expected to remain below severe limits.alerts.weather.gov
