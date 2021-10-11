Dan Wiederer: The Chicago Bears turned up the volume to celebrate an exhilarating upset in Las Vegas after getting clutch contributions from all phases
LAS VEGAS — The Chicago Bears’ 20-9 victory had been in the books for almost 45 minutes Sunday and the music from the visiting locker room at Allegiant Stadium still was bumping. Tight end Jesper Horsted was the first player to meet with reporters and had to speak up a little in the news conference room to be heard over the booming bass.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 0