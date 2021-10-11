Mountaineer Park Results Sunday October 10th, 2021
1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.530, 47.640, 1:12.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:39.030. Scratched: Kenjilookslucky, Golden Spear, Arch Revenge, Rollin. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Loyalty Spirit120643-hd3-1½1-hd1-½1-2¼N. Vigil9.606.203.203.80. Eastport123455-15-23-hd3-32-nkJ. Davila44.4014.0066.10. Cappy Hour123332-½2-hd2-42-43-3¼L. Rivera2.802.30. Ripinandatearin120224-½4-hd7-14-½4-2¼J. Musarro22.60. Onlyattheshoe120576-hd8885-nkA. Diaz4.50. The Pirates120867-16-hd6-½5-hd6-noG. Lagunes11.60. Kikinboy1207887-½5-hd6-½7-7½G. Rodriguez1.70. Trouble X Two120111-1½1-14-17-18A. Gonzalez47.10. Perfecta...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0