Mountaineer Park Results Sunday October 10th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

1st-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.530, 47.640, 1:12.160, 00.000, 00.000, 1:39.030. Scratched: Kenjilookslucky, Golden Spear, Arch Revenge, Rollin. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Loyalty Spirit120643-hd3-1½1-hd1-½1-2¼N. Vigil9.606.203.203.80. Eastport123455-15-23-hd3-32-nkJ. Davila44.4014.0066.10. Cappy Hour123332-½2-hd2-42-43-3¼L. Rivera2.802.30. Ripinandatearin120224-½4-hd7-14-½4-2¼J. Musarro22.60. Onlyattheshoe120576-hd8885-nkA. Diaz4.50. The Pirates120867-16-hd6-½5-hd6-noG. Lagunes11.60. Kikinboy1207887-½5-hd6-½7-7½G. Rodriguez1.70. Trouble X Two120111-1½1-14-17-18A. Gonzalez47.10. Perfecta...

Gulfstream Park Results Thursday October 7th, 2021

1st-$21,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.740, 45.480, 57.830, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.160. Smiling Teufles121611-½1-1½1-1½1-½E. Prado22.70. Doo Wop Don121343-hd2-12-1½2-3E. Zayas0.50. Heaven's Tale121224-23-13-2½3-7L. Panici12.40. Trinni John1241886-25-1½4-1½V. Lebron8.20. Dr. Roger121732-1½4-54-45-9¼E. Jaramillo4.10. Rain Suddenly114576-2½5-36-56-12¼F. Calles12.90. Camptown Races121457-1½7-½7-47-14½J. Rios14.10. Ali Owns the Fight117865-hd888R. Diaz54.30. 6 (6)Smiling Teufles47.4010.607.40. 3...
Remington Park Results Wednesday October 6th, 2021

1st-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 46.590, 1:12.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.810. Even Pandura120422-22-21-41-5¼D. Cabrera3.402.202.100.70. Shesmybroker1205676-hd3-12-5S. Risenhoover2.402.102.60. Jaime's Lil Fear121745-1½3-1½2-13-½D. Sorenson3.6019.80. Whew121176-hd75-1½4-2¾E. Lara33.30. Acertive Miss121633-hd4-hd6-hd5-6¼W. De La Cruz32.60. Kiss My Grits119311-21-1½4-hd6-¾R. Vazquez4.30. Coco Loco Mama119254-hd5-½77A. Triana Jr.14.20. Exacta (5-6)...
Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday October 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Pot Committed (L), 118K. Nicholls8-8-8Santino DiPaola20/1. 3Hagemeister Park , 118J. Stein5-x-xKevin Attard10/1. 5Rum Cup (L), 118K. Kimura5-6-xBarbara Minshall6/1. 6Grafton Street , 121R. Hernandez2-3-xMark Casse4/5. 7Broadway Sky (L), 118D. Fukumoto8-x-xPatrick Dixon20/1. 2nd-$60,300, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Fresno Results Friday October 15th, 2021

7th-$10,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.040, 45.670, 57.500, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.920. Scratched: Lost the Minister. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Proudtobesicilian125511-1½1-1½1-1½1-2W. Antongeorgi III6.603.602.602.30. That's Bind Babe125332-hd2-12-32-6E. Roman3.002.401.80. Cajun Bettor1252665-15-43-½P. Terrero3.008.00. Katzumoto125454-14-44-hd4-2¼S. Rivera5.70. Hula King125643-hd3-hd3-½5-1¼L. Lopez3.10. Hardy Chisel125125-4666P. Flores17.70. $1 Pick 3 (4-6-6) 3 Correct...
BC-Results Woodbine-3-Add

3rd_$21,425, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, cloudy. Off 5:43. Time 1:54.94. Fast. Scratched_You Thrill Me. Also Ran_Flaxen, Leaveyoubreathless, Relentless Ruby, Dama Elegante. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $32.30. $1 Daily Double (6-4) paid $23.05. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $23.00. $0.2 Superfecta (4-2-5-1) paid $31.52. $0.2 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $12.64.
BC-Results Belmont Park

Off 12:38. Time 1:38.56. Fast. Also Ran_Deputies Edge, Napoleon Complex, Great Grand Son. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.25. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-5-1) paid $1.59. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $2.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$45,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear.<. 5 (4) Blue Lou Boyle (D.Davis);7.70;5.10;3.30.
BC-Results Lone Star-11-Add

11th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up, 4f, clear. Off 10:54. Time 1:98.77. Fast. Also Ran_Without a Tres, Bp Desert Streak, Md Twenty Twenty, Paint Me a Legacy, Incredible Hocks B, Sir Bakers Legacy, Jess Like Budder. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $33.25. Daily Double (5-4) paid $24.20. Exacta (4-3) paid $28.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-2-1) paid $20.34. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-2) paid $16.90.
BC-Results Laurel Race Course-8-Add

8th_$57,120, alc, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, tf., clear. Off 4:32. Time 1:48.22. Firm. Scratched_Rapidashqueen, Sweet Home Dixie, Light Up Night, L'Indiscret, Treasure Tails. Also Ran_Double Blessed, Mahkato, Inanna's Quest, Smart Entry, Runaway Monet, Follow the Flag, Moon Chant. $0.5 Pick 3 (11-1/2/3/7-6) 3 Correct Paid $162.70. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $39.40. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $97.10. $1 Superfecta (6-3-8-14) paid $1,821.70. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $236.45.
BC-Results CTM

1st_$16,170, st hcp, 3YO up, 1, clear. Off 5:17. Time 0:00.00. Fast. Also Ran_Indicative. Exacta (3-1) paid $26.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Awesome Incentive (L), 120R. Latchman4-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 2Holly's Persuasion (L), 120D. Thorpe7-x-xJohn McKee12/1. 3Shiny Penny (L), 120J. Montanox-x-xCrystal Pickett6/1. 4Miss Midnight , 120W. Ho2-5-5James Lawrence, II7/5. 5Swayin to and Fro , 120C. Hiraldox-x-xMarion Cuttino15/1. 6I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche3-4-5Gregory Viands8/1. 7Ain't She a Pistol ,...
BC-Results Fresno-3-Add

3rd_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 1:51. Time 1:39.11. Fast. Also Ran_Sayitall, Born to Reign. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $17.70, $1 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. Daily Double (3-1) paid $9.20. Daily Double (4-1) paid $16.60. $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $21.70. $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $40.80. TOT $892,298.
BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$37,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 1:33. Time 1:11.86. Fast. Scratched_Sherwood Avenue. Also Ran_Ain't That a Kick, Ashwins Orb, First Glimpse, Dondada, Gran Muchaco, Flagstone, Golden Luna, Shadyfied. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $15.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-8-3) paid $174.89. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-8) paid $113.90.
Keeneland Results Saturday October 16th, 2021

6th-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.690, 47.170, 1:11.480, 1:38.450, 00.000, 1:45.390. Winner: DK B/ C, 2, by Pioneerof the Nile-Morrow Cove. Scratched: Moms Moon, Corrente de Ouro, Bickell, Cabana Time, Mazuma, Heir to Greatness. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Camp David119632-1½2-1½2-3½1-1½1-3¼J. Ortiz12.205.603.205.10. Curbstone119311-11-1½1-½2-2½2-4¼R. Santana,...
Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7

WEB_Davis 9 run (Thompson kick), 10:38. RUSHING_Montana St., Is. Ifanse 25-81, El. Elliott 4-31, To. Mellott 1-20, Ma. McKay 8-11, Wi. Patterson 2-6, Team 3-(minus 3). Weber St., Jo. Davis 13-53, Do. McMillan 3-15, Da. Jones 5-13, Cr. Cooper 2-8, Da. Bankston 1-2, Br. Barron 8-(minus 37). PASSING_Montana St., Ma....
World class talent visits BC Billiards...again

SEBRING — In the short time they’ve been open, BC Billiards have been making some impressive noise at the deep end of the pool where the sharks swim. Twice since opening Oct. 25, 2020, the hall, which is owned by Carl Andrews, Bill Dixon and JR Smith has hosted tournaments featuring the No.1 ranked woman in the world. First with Jeanette Lee, also known as “The Black Widow,” and most recently on Saturday, Oct. 9 with Allison “The Duchess of Doom” Fisher.
Ibrahim heads in tying goal in 95th minute for Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal's playoff hopes alive in a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Montreal (11-10-8) has two draws and five wins in its last nine home matches. Philadelphia (12-7-10) is...
