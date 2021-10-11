CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man killed in shooting at North Harris County motel, HCSO says

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a motel off the North Freeway that left a man dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Sunday night that the man was confirmed dead on scene.

The address in the sheriff's tweet comes back to the Scottish Inn & Suites on the North Freeway just north of FM 1960.

Deputies have not released any information about the gunman or what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.

