Man killed in shooting at North Harris County motel, HCSO says
Deputies are investigating a shooting at a motel off the North Freeway that left a man dead. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Sunday night that the man was confirmed dead on scene. The address in the sheriff's tweet comes back to the Scottish Inn & Suites on the North Freeway just north of FM 1960. Deputies have not released any information about the gunman or what led up to the shooting. This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.
Comments / 2