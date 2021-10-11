CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

FOUND: Summit County Sheriff’s seeking information on missing hunter

 5 days ago
UPDATE 8:49 – FOUND – Delbert Jensen has been FOUND in good condition.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT — As of 8:00pm Sunday, There are about 25 personnel searching on ground with additional support from a DPS helicopter searching by air for a missing hunter.

Delbert H. Jensen was hunting with family members in the Henry’s Fork area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. On Sunday October 10, 2021, the group woke up early and went hunting. Around 9:30am Delbert said he was going to head toward the truck. He was last seen in the Dahlgreen Creek area off Forest Road 17 in the Henry’s Fork area.

Delbert was last seen wearing blue jeans, two or three coats, an orange beanie and an orange vest, and was carrying a hunting rifle. His family said he is hard of hearing but is otherwise healthy.

The Summit County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was in the area and think they may have seen him to call (435)615-3601.

*Search operations will continue into the night. We will provide an update tomorrow morning when we have additional information.


