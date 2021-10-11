Instagram Is Losing It Over Duff Goldman's 'Crab Cake' Photo
Duff Goldman is known for his extraordinary and realistic cakes. Since Goldman made his television debut, the Charm City Cake owner has made a name for himself and his sweet creations on Food Network's "Ace of Cakes," constantly leaving fans inspired by his creativity. Goldman's cakes are pretty insane. And when the cake specialist isn't busy mentoring the next great baker on "Kids Baking Championship," Goldman is gushing over the latest addition to his family and sharing photos of his baby girl, Josephine, whom he welcomed in January of this year. He even shared his joy with his social media followers when he ribbed his daughter's "Aunt" Nancy Fuller over her sweet nickname.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0