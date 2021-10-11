Instagram Is Losing It Over Duff Goldman's 'Crab Cake' Photo

Halloween season is upon us (Hooray!), so it would appear that the time is now to start getting our spooky grooves on. And what better way to start than with this easy and healthy recipe for "banana ghosts" with chocolate chips for eyes? This is simply one of the easiest and most adorable dishes you could have on hand for a Halloween fete, and it is also a really fun "cooking" project to take on with your kids, according to recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare. In fact, for the most part, with a little guidance from you (and your use of a knife), your little ones can take this recipe pretty much from start to finish all by themselves.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO