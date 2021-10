RICHMOND — The Richmond Selectboard accepted “with regret” the resignation of police Officer Doug Bellevue on Monday night. Word of Bellevue’s resignation got out on the Richmond Friends and Families Facebook page, the unofficial community page, where Zac Kindelan wrote that the Police Department will be “even more understaffed and unavailable when you need them the most,” and alluded to residents’ claims from the past about local police “not being able to do things.”

