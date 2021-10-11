CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Planned power outages expected for PG&E customers

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is advising customers to prepare for potential public safety power shutoffs in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties due to extreme weather conditions.

According to the National Weather Service on Monday Oct. 11, 2021, Southern California residents can expect winds between 30 and 50 MPH in coasts and valleys, which can lead to power outages, wildfires, downed trees and dangerous sea conditions especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

As many as 223 residents around Cambria near Cuyama Highway may be affected. The estimated start time is 5:30 A.M.

At least 66 customers in Santa Barbara County can also expect an outage.

PG&E began sending one-day advance notifications this morning to customers in areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

For more information on community resource centers and specific addresses impacted, click here.

