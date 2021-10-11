Valpo's Czerwonka sisters win conference tennis titles
Czerwonka sisters win MVC titles: Sisters Olivia and Claire Czerwonka of Valparaiso won the Flight 1 doubles title Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships, hosted by the Beacons at the Valpo Tennis Complex. The sisters defeated the top-seeded team from Illinois State 8-4. "I cried after the match," Claire Czerwonka said. "This was my last time competing in the individual conference championships, and winning this is something I've wanted to do for five years. Olivia Czerwonka later won the Flight 2 singles title, 6-4, 6-2 over Illinois State's Alexandra Abyasova. "I'm really speechless," Olivia Czerwonka said. "It's incredible for our team and we're proud to represent Valpo."www.nwitimes.com
