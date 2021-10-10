CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Rowdies lose but clinch Atlantic Division championship

By Darek Sharp
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPdhW_0cNIWhWt00
Steevan Dos Santos, right, pictured during a win over Hartford in August, thought he had scored in the 25th minute but it was ruled no goal on the field. [ SCOTT PURKS | Scott Purks, Special to the Times ]

Considering they wrapped up a division title Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Rowdies left Highmark Stadium feeling pretty unfulfilled. That’s because their 12-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Riverhounds SC.

It was the Rowdies’ first defeat since July 31. Their only blemish during an 11-0-1 stretch had been a scoreless draw Aug. 18 at Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay again ran into trouble against the Riverhounds. With its victory, Pittsburgh clinched a spot in the USL Championship playoffs.

The Rowdies (20-7-1, 61 points) secured the Atlantic Division title when Miami FC was upset by Loudoun 3-2 earlier Sunday, leaving Miami and Pittsburgh mathematically unable to catch them. The Riverhounds (15-8-6, 51 points) hold a slight edge over Charleston (49) and Miami (48) for second place and the first-round home date that comes with it.

“You’ve got to give the boys a huge amount of credit to clinch the Atlantic, a very, very tough division,” said Rowdies head coach Neill Collins.

But the achievement didn’t translate onto the pitch Sunday night. Pittsburgh had two excellent chances to score in the first 20 minutes courtesy of Tommy Williamson, who blasted a shot just over the net and then had a goal-bound effort kept out inadvertently by a teammate.

Tampa Bay then thought it had taken the lead off a header by ex-Riverhound Steevan Dos Santos.

In the 25th minute, Lewis Hilton served a free kick to Forrest Lasso, whose headed pass was knocked toward the goal by Dos Santos. His shot banged off the crossbar and down. Replays showed it likely crossed the line and Rowdies players reacted accordingly, but it was not ruled a goal on the field and there is no review system in the USL.

Williamson scored in the 42nd minute as Rowdies defender Jordan Scarlett whiffed on a clearance attempt, leaving the ball for the rookie to knock past goalkeeper Evan Louro for his sixth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay had a great chance to even things just before the hour mark, when Hilton sent a long ball up to halftime sub Dayonn Harris. He broke in and had two teammates unmarked. Dos Santos got the delivery and was fouled by goalkeeper Daniel Vitiello for a penalty. But with normal penalty taker Sebastian Guenzatti out of the starting lineup, Leo Fernandes stepped in and was stopped by Vitiello.

“When we missed the penalty, the place erupted,” Collins said. “The boys have done so well in adversity, but it was maybe a bridge too far. We weren’t at our best. I do think if we scored there, we’d have a chance of going on and winning the game.”

The Riverhounds later got their own penalty chance when Forrest Lasso fouled Alex Dixon in the box and Russell Cicerone converted with his 15th goal of the season, making it 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Guenzatti, on a tear with nine goals in his previous five games, did not factor after entering in the 62nd minute. Also held out of the starting lineup, as the Rowdies were on short rest having played Thursday, were Laurence Wyke and Sebastian Dalgaard.

The defeat knocked Tampa Bay out of the No. 1 overall spot, now trailing Phoenix. But the Rowdies still hold a six-point cushion over the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, Birmingham.

Wrapping up the division actually doesn’t mean much for Tampa Bay in the USL playoff structure. The top two teams in each division host a first-round match, which the Rowdies had already secured. After the first round, divisional distinctions are scrapped, and the top remaining teams end up hosting the rest of the way.

Tampa Bay’s true measuring stick for East advantages are Central Division Louisville (55 points) and Birmingham (53), both of whom won over the weekend and, like the Rowdies, have four matches remaining.

The Rowdies’ magic number to clinch the top spot in the East is seven points — either earned, or lost by Louisville. With three matches remaining against bottom-five squads, Tampa Bay appears to be in good shape. Its next two are at home, starting Friday against New York Red Bulls II, who trail the Rowdies by a full 40 points.

“These things happen. We need to move on quickly,” Collins said. “Let’s just focus on winning the next game, and getting the top seed in the East.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Giants clinching NL West division title

Against all odds, the San Francisco Giants are NL West champions. It went down to the wire, but win number 107 sealed the deal, and capped off the winningest season in franchise history. After a tremendous battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers all season long, Twitter celebrated accordingly:. The Giants...
BASEBALL
Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies win on road at Charleston, clinch playoff berth

The Rowdies are officially postseason bound, and their primary target of obtaining home field through the Eastern Conference playoffs is within reach. After falling behind early Saturday on the road, the Rowdies quickly took the lead and held it for a 2-1 win over the Charleston Battery. Tampa Bay (19-6-1,...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Louro
Person
Alex Dixon
Person
Russell Cicerone
Person
Neill Collins
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: 2021-22 Atlantic Division Preview

Well we are just one week away from things returning to normal for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs will be back playing at the Air Canada Centre in front of actual fans and competing in the Atlantic Division again after the rigors of a makeshift 2020-2021 season are no more.
NHL
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Road to USL Championship Playoffs: Riverhounds SC playoff clinching possibilities

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (14-8-6, 48 points) have not won a match since early September, and it appears that taking the top spot in the division may be out of reach (now 10 points behind Tampa Bay) but they’re still in pretty solid position to clinich a playoff berth as the top four teams in the division have clearly separated from the bottom four.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantraxhq.com

2021-22 Fantasy Hockey: Atlantic Division Preview

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The Atlantic Division is home to the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, but the Tampa Bay Lightning may not even be the best team in the state of Florida this season. The division had some of the more noteworthy activity of all divisions this past offseason. With the dust having settled FantraxHQ is ready to give our predictions of where each team will finish this season. We will also give you each team’s potential breakout player for the 2021-22 season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls Ii#Usl Championship#Atlantic Division#Miami Fc#Rowdies#Ex Riverhound Steevan
greenpointstar.com

12-0 win clinches Northeast Division for Queensboro

A remarkable 12-0 win by Queensboro FC II secured a division title in the first ever USL Academy League season, sending them to the top of the Northeast and into the postseason. Just weeks after a 9-0 thrashing of Pathfinder FC, the first-year club set a division record with a dozen goals in a single match.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Oracle Park trolls Dodgers after Giants clinch division

The race for the NL West title came down to the final day of the 2021 MLB regular season between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, with San Francisco emerging victorious after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The out-of-town scoreboard in right field decided to troll the Dodgers by posting their next game directly after the Giants' win.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Power ranking the Atlantic Division

The NBA preseason is in full swing and the regular season is just around the corner. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of 30 teams that are preparing for the long grind of the regular season. While they will face each team at least twice, but there are four teams they will face four times this upcoming year.
NBA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Vikings lose division opener

RIPLEY - Friday night marked the beginning of 2-4A action for North Pontotoc, as the Vikings traveled up Hwy 15 to face the Ripley Tigers. The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams hitting big plays. The Vikings received the opening kickoff and wasted no time moving the...
RIPLEY, MS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Browns making roster moves before Sunday’s game

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are making roster moves before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team says they signed T Alex Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad. 301-pound Taylor is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Signed by the Browns as an undrafted free […]
NFL
NBC Sports

PHT’s 2021-22 NHL Atlantic Division predictions

We are back to the old divisional alignment in the Atlantic Division. The three Canadian teams — Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal — will return to playing games in the U.S. against their division mates with the Sabres and Bruins in the fold again after playing in the East last season. Is...
NHL
Trumann Democrat

Wabash boys soccer clinches inaugural sectional championship

Wabash’s varsity soccer team defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (7-8-3) on Saturday afternoon with a final of 1-0 for the Apaches' first-ever sectional championship. Coming into sectional play, the Apaches had yet to score a goal in tournament play let alone when getting past the first round so for Wabash head coach Bill Benysh, the win was well worth the wait.
WABASH, IN
Tampa Bay Times

Reintroducing Lightning’s Atlantic Division foes

After a season in which they played only seven other teams in the regular season in a realigned Central Division and two of them in the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Lightning are back in the Atlantic this season with the usual suspects. It’s time to get reacquainted...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy