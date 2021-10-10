Rowdies lose but clinch Atlantic Division championship

Steevan Dos Santos, right, pictured during a win over Hartford in August, thought he had scored in the 25th minute but it was ruled no goal on the field. [ SCOTT PURKS | Scott Purks, Special to the Times ]

Considering they wrapped up a division title Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Rowdies left Highmark Stadium feeling pretty unfulfilled. That’s because their 12-match unbeaten streak came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Riverhounds SC.

It was the Rowdies’ first defeat since July 31. Their only blemish during an 11-0-1 stretch had been a scoreless draw Aug. 18 at Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay again ran into trouble against the Riverhounds. With its victory, Pittsburgh clinched a spot in the USL Championship playoffs.

The Rowdies (20-7-1, 61 points) secured the Atlantic Division title when Miami FC was upset by Loudoun 3-2 earlier Sunday, leaving Miami and Pittsburgh mathematically unable to catch them. The Riverhounds (15-8-6, 51 points) hold a slight edge over Charleston (49) and Miami (48) for second place and the first-round home date that comes with it.

“You’ve got to give the boys a huge amount of credit to clinch the Atlantic, a very, very tough division,” said Rowdies head coach Neill Collins.

But the achievement didn’t translate onto the pitch Sunday night. Pittsburgh had two excellent chances to score in the first 20 minutes courtesy of Tommy Williamson, who blasted a shot just over the net and then had a goal-bound effort kept out inadvertently by a teammate.

Tampa Bay then thought it had taken the lead off a header by ex-Riverhound Steevan Dos Santos.

In the 25th minute, Lewis Hilton served a free kick to Forrest Lasso, whose headed pass was knocked toward the goal by Dos Santos. His shot banged off the crossbar and down. Replays showed it likely crossed the line and Rowdies players reacted accordingly, but it was not ruled a goal on the field and there is no review system in the USL.

Williamson scored in the 42nd minute as Rowdies defender Jordan Scarlett whiffed on a clearance attempt, leaving the ball for the rookie to knock past goalkeeper Evan Louro for his sixth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay had a great chance to even things just before the hour mark, when Hilton sent a long ball up to halftime sub Dayonn Harris. He broke in and had two teammates unmarked. Dos Santos got the delivery and was fouled by goalkeeper Daniel Vitiello for a penalty. But with normal penalty taker Sebastian Guenzatti out of the starting lineup, Leo Fernandes stepped in and was stopped by Vitiello.

“When we missed the penalty, the place erupted,” Collins said. “The boys have done so well in adversity, but it was maybe a bridge too far. We weren’t at our best. I do think if we scored there, we’d have a chance of going on and winning the game.”

The Riverhounds later got their own penalty chance when Forrest Lasso fouled Alex Dixon in the box and Russell Cicerone converted with his 15th goal of the season, making it 2-0 in the 74th minute.

Guenzatti, on a tear with nine goals in his previous five games, did not factor after entering in the 62nd minute. Also held out of the starting lineup, as the Rowdies were on short rest having played Thursday, were Laurence Wyke and Sebastian Dalgaard.

The defeat knocked Tampa Bay out of the No. 1 overall spot, now trailing Phoenix. But the Rowdies still hold a six-point cushion over the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, Birmingham.

Wrapping up the division actually doesn’t mean much for Tampa Bay in the USL playoff structure. The top two teams in each division host a first-round match, which the Rowdies had already secured. After the first round, divisional distinctions are scrapped, and the top remaining teams end up hosting the rest of the way.

Tampa Bay’s true measuring stick for East advantages are Central Division Louisville (55 points) and Birmingham (53), both of whom won over the weekend and, like the Rowdies, have four matches remaining.

The Rowdies’ magic number to clinch the top spot in the East is seven points — either earned, or lost by Louisville. With three matches remaining against bottom-five squads, Tampa Bay appears to be in good shape. Its next two are at home, starting Friday against New York Red Bulls II, who trail the Rowdies by a full 40 points.

“These things happen. We need to move on quickly,” Collins said. “Let’s just focus on winning the next game, and getting the top seed in the East.”