Justin Herbert Wins Shootout Against the Cleveland Browns

Going into the 4th quarter, the Chargers were down by six points, and the defense had just forced a punt to get quarterback Justin Herbert the ball back.

Wide receiver Mike Williams looked at his quarterback.

"Just the look in his eyes," Williams said. "Every time he came in the huddle, he was like 'we got a score every time we touch the ball,' and we was like, 'yeah, we got you.'"

In three plays, the offense gained 19 yards. On the fourth, Herbert ran towards his right and found a wide-open Williams for a 42-yard touchdown. That was the second time Herbert found an open Williams—earlier in the game, they had connected on a 72-yard touchdown pass. Giving Williams a career day with eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

"Mike did a great job of breaking separation, and especially on those two posts that he ran," Herbert said. "He did a great job running those routes."

Cleveland answers with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to tight end David Njoku to take the 35-28 lead.

Herbert leads the Chargers offense on an 11-play drive that featured a 33-yard pass interference call on fourth down-and four. Running back Austin Ekeler finished it off with a four-yard touchdown run. They tied the game at 35.

The Browns answered back with a five-play drive and all of them being runs. Kareem Hunt finished the drive off with an eight-yard touchdown to take the 42-35 lead.

Herbert and the offense faced a third-and-five, he moved to his right and threw a dime to receiver Keenan Allen for the 37-yard gain.

"Knew that Keenan is one of those guys that you can throw the ball to, and he's going to make a play," Herbert said.

The drive was finished off when the offense ran a screen pass for Ekeler, and he took it 14-yards for the touchdown. Tristan Vizcaino missed the extra point, so the game was at 42-41 Browns ahead.

The defense came up clutch on the next Browns offensive drive when they stopped Cleveland's high-powered squad. They punted it back to the Chargers.

Herbert found tight end Jared Cook wide open for a 29-yard gain to take the teams into the two-minute warning. The Chargers tried to run the clock out, but with 1:31 left on the clock, Ekeler ran the ball, and the Browns defense yanked him into the end zone.

The Browns were not able to score, and time ran out. Chargers won 47-42.

41 points were scored in the 4th quarter by both teams.

"It was unreal," Herbert said. "I looked back at the stats I think it was 26 in the fourth quarter, 34 points total in the second half, and I think that's huge for our offense."

Herbert led the offense to four touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"To win a game like this that turns into a track meet, you have to have a superstar quarterback to win, and that's what he is," Staley said. "He was fantastic in the game."

The offense was 3/3 on fourth down conversions and scored seven touchdowns against a Browns defense that was considered one of the best in the NFL.

"I can see why he's calling him a superstar cause he's backing up Brandon, especially as aggressive we are," Ekeler said.

Since the loss to the Cowboys, Herbert has scored 12 total touchdowns and zero interceptions.

So, what is the biggest area that players have seen him grow?

"Leadership," Williams said. "A great quarterback, poise, he believes in us, we believe in him. He shows us that he can get the job done no matter the situation."

The offense is starting to click for the Chargers, and it starts with their quarterback. He is orchestrating masterfully right now, finding his weapons.

He has some of the top weapons in the NFL.

"Who are they going to stop? They can't stop us all, right?" Ekeler asked. "They can't stop us all, and that's the problem that we that we pose to defenses as long as we're consistent, and we minimize our mistakes."

He is playing at an MVP level that puts him up there with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He has his team at 4-1 and sitting at the top of the AFC.

Herbert is a team guy, so don't expect him to take the shine. After the game, he praised his team and pulled a Bill Belichick instead of talking about himself.

"We've had a good stretch of games, but it's all about next week, and we've got a Baltimore team that we got to go play, and they're pretty tough, and they present a lot of challenges," Herbert said.