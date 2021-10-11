Severe Weather Statement issued for Coal, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coal; Murray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COAL...SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE...PONTOTOC AND NORTHEASTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Byng to near Fittstown to near Ravia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ada, Sulphur, Byng, Roff, Stonewall, Tupelo, Francis, Fitzhugh, Sasakwa, Hickory, Fittstown and Vanoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH