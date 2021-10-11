Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Denton; Grayson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR DENTON...TARRANT...COLLIN...EASTERN COOKE...DALLAS AND GRAYSON COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Willis to Lewisville to Burleson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Denton, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless and Desoto. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
