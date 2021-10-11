CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pontotoc; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COAL...SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE...PONTOTOC AND NORTHEASTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Byng to near Fittstown to near Ravia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ada, Sulphur, Byng, Roff, Stonewall, Tupelo, Francis, Fitzhugh, Sasakwa, Hickory, Fittstown and Vanoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued As Storms Move In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of the tri-state as storms move into the area. The following areas are under the warning until 4 p.m.:  Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware; West central Salem County in southern New Jersey; and Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania. STORM TIMELINE Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado.   After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Northumberland, Western Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Northumberland; Western Essex; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, southeastern Caroline, Westmoreland, northwestern King William and Essex Counties through 415 PM EDT At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dahlgren to near Loretto to near Dawn. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Montross, Champlain, Callao, Beulahville, Kinsale, Dawn, Loretto, Heathsville, Leedstown, Farnham, Mangohick, Haynesville, Newtown, Newland, Coles Point, Dunnsville and Hague. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Ulster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ulster County through 400 PM EDT At 331 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Neversink, or 7 miles east of Liberty, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ellenville, West Shokan, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Port Ben, Cherrytown, Samsonville, Palentown, Sundown, Brodhead, Liebhardt, Fantinekill, Alligerville, Dairyland, Stone Ridge, Granite, Mombaccus, Honk Hill and Greenfield Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:59:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Sussex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Middlesex, southeastern Hanover, northwestern Sussex, eastern Dinwiddie, southeastern Chesterfield, central King and Queen, Charles City, Prince George, south central Richmond, New Kent, Henrico, King William, northwestern Surry and southeastern Essex Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell, the City of Petersburg and the City of Richmond through 415 PM EDT At 333 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hanover to near Bellwood to near McKenney. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Richmond, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, New Kent, Colonial Heights, King William, Charles City, West Point, McKenney, Disputanta, Talleysville, Chester, Fort Lee, Saint Stephens Church, Virginia State University, King And Queen Court House, Highland Springs, Roxbury and Mechanicsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 7000 feet, 1 to 2 inches below 7000 feet to lake level. Localized higher amounts in heavier bands. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions for Sierra passes with chain-controls and slow-downs possible. Hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of heavier snowbands are possible which could lead to rapidly deteriorating conditions and reductions in visibility. Isolated lightning strikes possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Bucks Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hunterdon, western Morris, Sussex, Warren, northwestern Mercer, western Somerset and central Bucks Counties through 430 PM EDT At 340 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dingmans Ferry to near Fricks. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Montague, Lansdale, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Doylestown, Byram, Bedminster, Wharton, Washington, Blairstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Mendham, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, High Bridge, Stanhope and Hatfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 29. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Middlesex; New Kent; Prince George; Richmond; Surry; Sussex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Middlesex, southeastern Hanover, northwestern Sussex, eastern Dinwiddie, southeastern Chesterfield, central King and Queen, Charles City, Prince George, south central Richmond, New Kent, Henrico, King William, northwestern Surry and southeastern Essex Counties, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell, the City of Petersburg and the City of Richmond through 415 PM EDT At 333 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hanover to near Bellwood to near McKenney. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Richmond, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, New Kent, Colonial Heights, King William, Charles City, West Point, McKenney, Disputanta, Talleysville, Chester, Fort Lee, Saint Stephens Church, Virginia State University, King And Queen Court House, Highland Springs, Roxbury and Mechanicsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hunterdon, western Morris, Sussex, Warren, northwestern Mercer, western Somerset and central Bucks Counties through 430 PM EDT At 340 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dingmans Ferry to near Fricks. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Montague, Lansdale, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Doylestown, Byram, Bedminster, Wharton, Washington, Blairstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Mendham, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, High Bridge, Stanhope and Hatfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 29. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Ulster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Western Albany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Albany County through 415 PM EDT At 338 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Preston Hollow, or 19 miles southwest of Delmar, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Westerlo around 345 PM EDT. Voorheesville and Feura Bush around 355 PM EDT. Ravena and Selkirk around 400 PM EDT. Albany and Delmar around 405 PM EDT. Watervliet, Rensselaer, Menands and Loudonville around 410 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Coeymans Hollow, Bleecker Stadium, Clarksville, Slingerlands, Shoefelt Corners, Normansville, South Albany, Selkirk Yards, Spawn Hollow and South Westerlo. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 6A and 2. Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Community Policy