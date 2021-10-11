Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Johnson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Johnson and southeastern Linn Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Iowa City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Solon around 950 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 237 and 253. Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH