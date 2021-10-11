CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Johnson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Johnson and southeastern Linn Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Iowa City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Solon around 950 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 237 and 253. Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Johnson County, IA
City
Solon, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
The Hill

​​Islamic State claims credit for deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that left 47 people dead on Friday in southern Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Sunni extremist group said late Friday in a statement over social media that guards outside of the Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province had been shot and killed by two of its members, and that one explosive had erupted inside the mosque while the other was detonated at the mosque’s entrance, according to the AP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy