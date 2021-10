JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. How many questions have you gotten about bad officiating? You should have gotten more. I did receive a few questions about the officiating Sunday, and I didn't like a few calls – three actually – that went against the Jaguars in a 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. I thought quarterback Trevor Lawrence may have scored when officials ruled him short on what appeared to be a four-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. I thought Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill may have fumbled when hit by Jaguars linebacker/defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson in the third quarter. I also thought the first-quarter fumble by Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold that Titans safety Kevin Byard returned for a touchdown perhaps should have been an incomplete pass. But you know what? Calls don't always go your way. The Jaguars had a chance to score on the play after Lawrence's touchdown got reversed when a score would have gotten them back in the game. They had multiple chances after the other calls. They could have stopped Titans running back Derrick Henry from scoring three times. Cornerback Shaq Griffin could have caught a would-be interception and scored with it. Make your own breaks. All teams have plays that go against them; the good ones make enough plays that their fans don't notice the officiating as much. Play so well that you're not operating on such a tight margin. Overcome the officiating. Good teams do.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO