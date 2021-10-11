Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, Tarrant by NWS

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that left 47 people dead on Friday in southern Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Sunni extremist group said late Friday in a statement over social media that guards outside of the Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province had been shot and killed by two of its members, and that one explosive had erupted inside the mosque while the other was detonated at the mosque’s entrance, according to the AP.

