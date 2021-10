These words are written respectfully and in honor and recognition of the family and friends of Jason Schaefer. It is to honor Jason as a person, who became a friend, a kind face, with an irrepressible grin, to many of us as we encountered him on our ways to and from our mailboxes. It is for a wonderful human who thought of us individually, while going the extra mile doing his job. This is a message for those interested in gathering to honor, celebrate, grieve Jason’s loss, and the loss to a child of a parent through an unconscionable act of horrific violence.

SOCIETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO