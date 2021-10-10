CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills-Chiefs game delayed by severe weather in Kansas City; fans take cover

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Denny Medley, Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Leave it to Mother Nature to slow down the Buffalo Bills.

The second half of Sunday night's Bills-Chiefs game -- a rematch of the AFC Championship game -- has been delayed at Arrowhead Stadium due to severe weather that includes the threat of lightning in the area. At halftime, fans were instructed to take cover. Both teams have remained in their locker rooms.

When the game resumes, the Chiefs will be challenged to overcome a 24-13 deficit. Buffalo’s lead was ignited by two long touchdown passes by Josh Allen – 35 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and 53 yards to Dawson Knox.

