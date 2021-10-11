CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, MD

Explosion In Harford County Starts Fire And Leaves One Person Injured

By CBS Baltimore Staff
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The fire department is on the scene of a fire that took place on the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive and Sequoia.

Officials believe the fire was started due to an explosion. A single-family residence and two adjacent houses were impacted by the flames, and one person is reported to be hurt.

That person was taken to a regional trauma/burn center.

The situation is still evolving at this time.

