Explosion In Harford County Starts Fire And Leaves One Person Injured

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The fire department is on the scene of a fire that took place on the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive and Sequoia.

Officials believe the fire was started due to an explosion. A single-family residence and two adjacent houses were impacted by the flames, and one person is reported to be hurt.

That person was taken to a regional trauma/burn center.

The situation is still evolving at this time.