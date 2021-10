CHARLESTON — The pandemic put Charleston High School’s favorite traditions on hold for over a year, making this an exciting — and hectic — homecoming season. “I had to teach both the freshmen and sophomores how to do everything,” said choral director Juliane Sharp. “We're not just getting one new class sort of involved, it's multiple classes of students and teaching them, ‘You stand and you clap your hands when the fights ones playing.’ They just don't know because they've sort of been out of it for a while.”

