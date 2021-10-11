How Can Fans Watch ‘Bachelor In Paradise Canada’ In The US?

Time in paradise has come to an end for ABC as Bachelor In Paradise concluded Tuesday with three engagements and some heartbreak. The finale of Bachelor In Paradise drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.80 million viewers. Coming in second to the latest installment of The Voice (0.8, 6.89M), BiP fell slightly from its premiere in August (0.8, 3.06M). Among the winners of last night’s Bachelor In Paradise finale were couples Kenny and Mari, Riley and Maurissa, and Joe and Serena – who walked away with rings on their fingers. While The Voice continued to dominate primetime, FBI (0.5, 6.39M) was the second-most-viewed program of the evening. In the same hour, Fox’s The Resident (0.4, 2.97M) bid farewell to Emily VanCamp’s Nic Nevin, NBC’s La Brea (0.6, 4.89M) topped the 9 p.m. hour with its second episode, outperforming other new series FBI: International (0.5, 5.90M) and Fox’s Our Kind of People (0.3, 1.41M). La Brea fell from its premiere last week (0.7, 6.20M) CBS took the 10 p.m. hour with FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.47M), which retained a good portion of its lead-in viewership and rating.

TV SHOWS ・ 10 DAYS AGO