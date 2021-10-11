CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado Watch – Hazardous Weather Outlook

 5 days ago

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect through 2:00 am tonight. All possible are a few tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph, and hail up to three inches in diameter. So pay close attention to the weather, and have a way to receive warnings tonight! The threat of tornadoes is higher across North Texas, especially along the Red River.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued As Storms Move In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of the tri-state as storms move into the area. The following areas are under the warning until 4 p.m.:  Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware; West central Salem County in southern New Jersey; and Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania. STORM TIMELINE Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado.   After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
Fox 19

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Highland County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday afternoon that a tornado touched down in Highland County. According to a public statement from NWS, the tornado touched down approximately three to five miles northeast of Hillsboro. A storm survey is also being conducted in connection to the severe thunderstorms...
