The last time the Buffalo Bills played the Kansas City Chiefs, a trip to the Super Bowl was on the line. The Bills got off to a 9-0 start in the AFC Championship Game before the Chiefs scored 21 points in the second quarter on their way to controlling the rest of the game, winning easily 38-24 to secure a second straight Super Bowl appearance. A team with one of the league's strongest home-field advantages continued its streak of cruising through the postseason at Arrowhead Stadium. In the Andy Reid era, the Chiefs haven't had to travel for a road AFC playoff game since 2015.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO