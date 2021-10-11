CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Kiermaier reacts to rule that cost Rays in Game 3

By Larry Brown
 5 days ago
Kevin Kiermaier was the batter at the center of a controversial play in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday night, a situation he described as a “heartbreaker.”. Kiermaier was batting with two outs, Yandy Diaz on first, and the game tied at four in the top of the 13th between his Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox. Kiermaier launched a Nick Pivetta pitch off the wall in right field at Fenway Park. But the ball hit off the wall, caromed off Hunter Renfroe’s body, and bounced back over the wall.

