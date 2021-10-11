My Hero Academia Teases America's Top Pro Hero's Quirk

In My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn't commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise's global plans of eliminating all Quirks? The film, shown in both English subtitles and dub, arrives in more than 1,500 theaters in the United States and Canada on October 29; in the United Kingdom and Ireland (October 29); Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa (October 28), and coming soon to Latin America (in Spanish and Portuguese). The film opens on November 11 in Denmark, Norway, and Iceland with tickets on sale October 8; and the film opens in Sweden on October 29 and coming soon to Finland through Funimation Global Group's Wakanim, all with subtitles in English as well as in each country's corresponding language (except Iceland).

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO