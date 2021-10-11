Giants report card: No answers

Grading the Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Before he was forced out with a concussion, Daniel Jones (5 of 13, 98) was not in rhythm. Aggressiveness got the best of him when he tried to plow through two defenders and came away woozy. Early pass protection was shabby and Nate Solder, moved over to left tackle to replace injured Andrew Thomas, was not good. We will never know how Saquon Barkley (2-9) would have fared. We know how his replacement, Devontae Booker (16-42, 1 TD) fared. Rookie WR Kadarius Toney (10-189) already looks like an emerging star but he cannot lose his composure, throw a punch and get tossed. That doesn’t fly. Backup QB Mike Glennon (16 of 25, 196 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs) unwisely opted to challenge CB Trevon Diggs deep down the field and lost, with Diggs leaping for his sixth interception in six games this season.